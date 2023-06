Articles

A new study found that while a piece of legislation designed to foster the sustainability of marine fisheries is sometimes blamed for being too stringent -- leading to what some politicians call 'underfishing' -- the law is not constraining most fisheries, and there are various other reasons that lead to certain fish species being less fished.

