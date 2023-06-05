Global response to antimicrobial resistance 'insufficient'

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 22:12 Hits: 5

Governments around the world must do more to tackle the growing threat of drug-resistant infections, according to new research. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites stop responding to medicines designed to treat them. After the World Health Organization declared AMR one of the top 10 public health threats facing humanity, national action plans to tackle the threat were developed by more than 100 countries. Academics say the plans focus on designing policies to curb AMR and devising tools to implement the policies -- but they do not adequately factor in monitoring and evaluation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230605181244.htm