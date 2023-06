Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 22:13 Hits: 5

Do whales increase the removal of carbon from the atmosphere? Despite some hope that this would be the case, a new study has found the amount of potential carbon capture by whales is too little to meaningfully alter the course of climate change. The team found the amount potentially sequestered by the whales was too minimal to make significant impact on the trajectory of climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230605181347.htm