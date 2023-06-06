The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Proposed design could double the efficiency of lightweight solar cells for space-based applications

When it comes to supplying energy for space exploration and settlements, commonly available solar cells made of silicon or gallium arsenide are still too heavy to be feasibly transported by rocket. To address this challenge, a wide variety of lightweight alternatives are being explored, including solar cells made of a thin layer of molybdenum selenide, which fall into the broader category of 2D transition metal dichalcogenide (2D TMDC) solar cells. Researchers propose a device design that can take the efficiencies of 2D TMDC devices from 5%, as has already been demonstrated, to 12%.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230606111639.htm

