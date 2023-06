Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 15:16 Hits: 3

A team of experimental neurobiologists and theoretical biologists has managed to solve a mystery that has been baffling scientists for decades. They have been able to determine the nature of the electrical activity in the nervous system of insects that controls their flight. They report on a previously unknown function of electrical synapses employed by fruit flies during flight.

