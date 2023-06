Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 16:21 Hits: 0

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1. Forecasters and experts are predicting 12 to 17 named storms could form, with five to nine developing into hurricanes. Here’s what residents along the U.S. southeastern coastline should know.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0605/Atlantic-hurricane-season-2023-is-underway.-Here-s-what-to-expect?icid=rss