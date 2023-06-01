Cutting boards can produce microparticles when chopping veggies

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 19:57 Hits: 5

Cutting boards are handy tools found in most homes and restaurant kitchens. But a small-scale study suggests that they are an overlooked source of micrometer-sized particles. The researchers report that chopping up carrots on wood and plastic boards could produce tens of millions of microparticles a year. However, a toxicity test showed no substantial effect on mouse cell survival from polyethylene or wood microparticles released during chopping.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230601155739.htm