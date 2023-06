Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023

Tropical forest birds, which tend to have wings that are short and round relative to their body length and shape, are more sensitive to habitat fragmentation than the long-, slender-winged species common in temperate forests.

