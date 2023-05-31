Desert ant increase the visibility of their nest entrances in the absence of landmarks

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 19:01 Hits: 1

Researchers report that in the absence of visible landmarks, desert ants increase the likelihood that foraging nest mates will find their way home quickly and safely by elevating their nest entrance. Ant colonies whose nests are found deep in the Tunisian saltpan are particularly reliant on the self-made landmarks. If the mound at the nest entrance was removed, they immediately began building a new hill, unless the researchers provided artificial landmarks. This phenomenon adds yet another fascinating facet to the amazing navigation skills of these tiny desert animals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230531150134.htm