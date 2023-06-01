The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Petit-spot volcanoes involve the deepest known submarine hydrothermal activity, possibly release CO2 and methane

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Underwater volcanism and its hydrothermal activity play an important role in marine biogeochemical cycles, especially the carbon cycle. But the nature of hydrothermal activity at 'petit-spot' volcanoes have not been revealed at all. Now, scientists reveal that petit-spot hydrothermal activity occurs on the deepest seafloor known to date and could release carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane, which may have implications for the global carbon cycle.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230601160150.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version