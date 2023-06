Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 19:01 Hits: 4

According to new research, the amount of oxygen in one of 10 breaths was made possible thanks to a newly identified cellular mechanism that promotes photosynthesis in marine phytoplankton. The new study identifies how a proton pumping enzyme (known as VHA) aids in global oxygen production and carbon fixation from phytoplankton.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230531150117.htm