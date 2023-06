Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 20:44 Hits: 2

Few plastics are recycled, and instead particles are increasingly ubiquitous in the environment. Our charts give context as nations seek a treaty.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0601/Why-UN-talks-this-week-focus-on-just-one-word-Plastics?icid=rss