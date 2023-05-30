The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How insects track odors by navigating microscale winds

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Insects use odor plumes -- which travel like smoke and form when the wind blows odor molecules from their source -- to track down sources such as flowers or pheromones. But wind tunnels are typically unable to replicate realistic outdoor wind conditions. Researchers decided to explore microscale wind conditions in various outdoor environments to better understand what flying insects might experience while tracking odor plumes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530125454.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version