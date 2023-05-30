How insects track odors by navigating microscale winds

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 16:54 Hits: 2

Insects use odor plumes -- which travel like smoke and form when the wind blows odor molecules from their source -- to track down sources such as flowers or pheromones. But wind tunnels are typically unable to replicate realistic outdoor wind conditions. Researchers decided to explore microscale wind conditions in various outdoor environments to better understand what flying insects might experience while tracking odor plumes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530125454.htm