Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 20:45 Hits: 4

Indigenous women use drones, scientific data, and the replanting of mangroves to slow the progression of rising seas in the South American nation of Guyana.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0526/Women-in-Guyana-plant-mangroves-to-battle-rising-seas?icid=rss