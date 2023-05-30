School’s Out and Water’s In: 5 Ways to Save Water Over Summer Break

Articles

Hey there! It’s Wayne Drop, your favorite water-saving pal from Water – Use It Wisely. As school ends and summer begins, it’s time to unleash your water-saving powers at home! I’ve got five splash-tastic ways to conserve water during your epic summer break. After all, it’s a break from school, not from saving water.

1. Turn Off the Faucet When Brushing Teeth

Did you know that leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth can waste up to four gallons of water per minute? That’s a lot! To save water and make a difference, simply turn off the faucet while you brush. It’s a simple habit that will help conserve water and protect our planet. While you’re at it, remind your parents to turn off their faucet when they brush their teeth, too!

2. Take Refreshing, Short Showers

There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a cool shower when the summer heat gets too intense. Keep it short to save water. Challenge yourself to take quick showers and finish up before your favorite song ends. By reducing your shower time by just two minutes, you can save up to 1,000 gallons of water over the summer.

3. Capture Rainwater for Plants

When the rain sprinkles down during those summer monsoons, stay calm, cool, and collected. Set up a rain barrel or place buckets outside to capture rainwater. You can use this collected water to hydrate your plants or wash your bikes. Not only will you save water, but your plants will also thank you for the pure rainwater they receive!

4. Be a Leak Detective

Did you know that even a small leak can waste hundreds of gallons of water? Prevent water from going to waste. Become a leak detective at home. Check faucets, toilets, and pipes for any leaks. If you spot a leak, ask an adult to fix it promptly. Remember, we want to make sure every drop is used wisely!

5. Be the smartest water-saver in the room.

Expand your water-saving knowledge by exploring the kids’ section of our website. You’ll find a treasure trove of educational resources, fun activities, and interactive games that will teach you more about water conservation. From coloring pages to quizzes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while becoming a water-saving superhero!

This summer, make a splash in the world of water conservation. By implementing these five simples and splash-tastic ways to save water, we can all contribute to a more sustainable future. Have a great summer, kids, and remember, keep water in the pool when playing in it.

Wayne Drop is the official spokes-drop for Water – Use It Wisely. For over 20 years, he has been visiting community events, schools, and libraries to help talk about water conservation and why it’s so important to our state. In his spare time, he enjoys swimming, boating, walks on the beach, and sledding in the snow. Find more blogs from Wayne Drop.

