Unexpected wins in both humans and monkeys increase risk taking

Researchers have developed 'Dynamic Prospect Theory,' which integrates the most popular model in behavioral economics -- prospect theory and a well-established model from neuroscience -- reinforcement learning theory. In doing so, they created a dynamic model that successfully explains decision-to-decision changes in the gambling behavior of humans and monkeys. In particular, they found that after unexpected wins both humans and monkeys tend to behave as if they thought that they are more likely to win again.

