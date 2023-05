Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 16:11 Hits: 2

The quest to develop hydrogen as a clean energy source that could curb our dependence on fossil fuels may lead to an unexpected place -- coal. Scientists have found that coal may represent a potential way to store hydrogen gas, much like batteries store energy for future use, addressing a major hurdle in developing a clean energy supply chain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230526121105.htm