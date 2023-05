Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 17:14 Hits: 5

Excess sugar hampers cells that renew the colon's lining in a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a new study that could help get to the bottom of why limiting sugary foods can ease symptoms for patients with IBD.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230522131405.htm