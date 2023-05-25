Researchers successfully induce primate oocytes in the lab

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 18:13 Hits: 3

The many types of cells in the human body are produced through the process of differentiation, in which stem cells are converted to more specialized types. Currently, it is challenging for researchers to control the differentiation of stem cells in the lab (in vitro). Of particular interest are oocytes, which are female germ cells that develop into eggs. Understanding their development could have far-ranging impacts, from infertility treatment to conservation of endangered species. A new study has successfully induced meiotic (dividing) oocytes from the embryonic stem cells of cynomolgus monkeys, which share many physiological traits with humans. By establishing a culture method for inducing the differentiation of meiotic oocytes, the researchers aimed to shed light on germ cell development in both humans and other primates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141343.htm