How sweet it is: The fruit fly gut influences reproduction by 'tasting' fructose

Thursday, 25 May 2023

A research group has found that in fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster), circulating fructose derived from dietary sugar is needed for enhanced egg production after mating. In this species, circulating fructose is required for an increase in germline stem cells, which divide into reproductive cells. This increase leads to enhanced post-mating egg production. These findings may help to determine whether fructose influences the reproduction of mammals, including humans.

