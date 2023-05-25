The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How sweet it is: The fruit fly gut influences reproduction by 'tasting' fructose

Category: Climate Hits: 3

A research group has found that in fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster), circulating fructose derived from dietary sugar is needed for enhanced egg production after mating. In this species, circulating fructose is required for an increase in germline stem cells, which divide into reproductive cells. This increase leads to enhanced post-mating egg production. These findings may help to determine whether fructose influences the reproduction of mammals, including humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141353.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version