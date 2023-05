Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 18:29 Hits: 4

The Supreme Court is curtailing the federal government’s power to protect some wetlands, making it easier for farmers and developers to fill or disturb wetlands. The decision weakens the Clean Water Act, a bedrock environmental law.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0526/More-wetlands-wiped-out-Supreme-Court-favors-farmers-over-protections?icid=rss