Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 17:13 Hits: 3

Mountain snowpack, typically seen as the water tower of the Western United States and Canada, is in decline, according to a new study. Researchers created the Snow Storage Index to assess snow water storage from 1950-2013 and found that storage has significantly declined in more than 25% of the Mountain West, in part because more snow is melting during winter and spring.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230522131337.htm