New insights into the complex neurochemistry of ants

Ants' brains are amazingly sophisticated organs that enable them to coordinate complex behavior patterns such as the organization of colonies. Now, researchers have developed a method that allows them to study ants' brain chemistry and gain insights into the insects' neurobiological processes. The findings could help to explain the evolution of social behavior in the animal kingdom, and shed light on the biochemistry of certain hormone systems that have developed similarly in both ants and humans.

