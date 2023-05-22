The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fine particulate matter catalyzes oxidative stress in the lungs

Study sheds new light on the adverse health effects of air pollution: hydrogen peroxide production of fine particles may not be as important as previously assumed. A new study reveals that the adverse health effects of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are attributable to the conversion of peroxides into more reactive species such as the hydroxyl radical (OH) rather than the direct chemical production of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) as previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230522131349.htm

