Scientists reveal breakthrough that could lead to cleaner hydrogen energy

Chemists have taken a big step toward splitting hydrogen and oxygen molecules to make pure hydrogen -- without using fossil fuels. Results from pulse radiolysis experiments have laid bare the complete reaction mechanism for an important group of 'water-splitting' catalysts. The work means scientists are closer to making pure hydrogen from renewable energy, an energy source that could contribute to a greener future for the nation and world.

