Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 15:55 Hits: 2

Approximately 700,000 years ago, a 'warm ice age' permanently changed the climate cycles on Earth. During this exceptionally warm and moist period, the polar glaciers greatly expanded. A research team identified this seemingly paradoxical connection. The shift in the Earth's climate represents a critical step in our planet's later climate development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230516115526.htm