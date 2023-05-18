The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Past climate change to blame for Antarctica's giant underwater landslides

Scientists found weak, biologically-rich layers of sediments hundreds of meters beneath the seafloor which crumbled as oceans warmed and ice sheets declined. The landslides were discovered in the eastern Ross Sea in 2017, by an international team of scientists during the Italian ODYSSEA expedition, and scientists revisited the area in 2018 as part of the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) Expedition 374 where they collected sediment cores to understand what caused them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230518120827.htm

