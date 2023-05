Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 16:21 Hits: 6

Computer scientists and oceanographers developed a machine-learning model that generates more accurate predictions about the velocities of ocean currents. The model could help make more precise weather forecasts or effectively predict how oil will spread after a spill.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230517122149.htm