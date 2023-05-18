The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Adult friendships can triumph over childhood trauma, even in baboons

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Drawing on 36 years of data, a new study of 199 baboons in southern Kenya finds that adversity early in life can take years off the lifespan, but strong social bonds with other baboons in adulthood can help get them back. Baboons who formed stronger social bonds -- measured as how often they groomed with their closest friends -- added 2.2 years to their lives, no matter what hardships they faced when they were younger.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230518120108.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version