Scales or feathers? It all comes down to a few genes

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 16:01 Hits: 3

Scales, spines, feathers and hair are examples of vertebrate skin appendages, which constitute a remarkably diverse group of micro-organs. Despite their natural multitude of forms, these appendages share early developmental processes at the embryonic stage. Researchers have discovered how to permanently transform the scales that normally cover the feet of chickens into feathers, by specifically modifying the expression of certain genes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230518120111.htm