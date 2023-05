Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 15:55 Hits: 6

Despite their intimidating appearance, the giant yellow and blue-black spiders spreading across the Southeastern U.S. owe their survival to a surprising trait: They're rather timid. The Joro spider may be the shyest spider ever documented.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230516115513.htm