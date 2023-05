Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 16:21 Hits: 4

Pain is good. It's the body's way to keep an animal from harming itself or repeating a dangerous mistake. But sometimes the debilitating sensation can get in the way. So evolution has devised ways to tamp that response down under certain circumstances.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230517122105.htm