Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 16:21 Hits: 5

A species of tiny, colorful jumping spider employs two lines of defense to avoid being eaten: camouflaging with plants and walking like an ant. Researchers report that this combination of camouflage and movement mimicry helps the spiders evade spider-eating spiders but does not deter hungry praying mantises.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230517122115.htm