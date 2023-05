Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 15:22 Hits: 3

Progress roundup: The BBC creates educational TV shows for Afghan girls stuck at home; a Chinese community gets certified by the Dark-Sky Association.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2023/0515/Bright-spots-Dark-sky-in-China-and-TV-lessons-for-Afghan-girls?icid=rss