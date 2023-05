Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023

In the autumn, when right whales swim towards the coasts of South Africa, they ought to be fat and stuffed full. But in recent years, they have become thinner because their food is disappearing with the melting sea ice.

