Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 15:40 Hits: 4

Scientists find new route in bacteria to decarbonize industry. The discovery could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the manufacturing of fuels, drugs, and chemicals. A research team has engineered bacteria to produce new-to-nature carbon products that could provide a powerful route to sustainable biochemicals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230508114008.htm