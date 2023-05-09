Exploring the underground connections between trees

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 16:20 Hits: 5

Fungal networks interconnecting trees in a forest is a key factor that determines the nature of forests and their response to climate change. These networks have also been viewed as a means for trees to help their offspring and other tree-friends, according to the increasingly popular 'mother-tree hypothesis'. An international group of researchers re-examined the evidence for and against this hypothesis in a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230509122042.htm