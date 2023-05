Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 16:20 Hits: 5

One of the basic and crucial embryonic processes to unfold in virtually every living organism is the formation of hollow, tubular structures that go on to form blood vessels or a digestive tract, and through branching and differentiation, complex organs including the heart and kidneys. This study illuminates fundamental design principles of tubulogenesis for all chordates, including mammals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230509122054.htm