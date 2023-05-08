Plastic can drift far away from its starting point as it sinks into the sea

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 19:09 Hits: 4

Discarded or drifting in the ocean, plastic debris can accumulate on the water's surface, forming floating islands of garbage. Although it's harder to spot, researchers suspect a significant amount also sinks. In a new study in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology, one team used computer modeling to study how far bits of lightweight plastic travel when falling into the Mediterranean Sea. Their results suggest these particles can drift farther underwater than previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230508150931.htm