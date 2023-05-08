Pollen production could impact climate change by helping clouds form

Articles

For millions of people with seasonal allergies, springtime means runny noses, excessive sneezes and itchy eyes. And, as with many things, climate change appears to be making allergy season even worse. Researchers have now shown that common allergen-producing plants ryegrass and ragweed emit more smaller, 'subpollen particles' (SPPs) than once thought, yet climate would likely be most affected by their intact pollen grains, which can boost cloud formation.

