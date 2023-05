Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023

A research team outlines how it identified and bestowed a moniker upon a previously unexplored 500 million-year-old Grand Canyon formation: The Frenchman Mountain Dolostone. The newly named rock layer has lain hidden in plain sight throughout the Grand Canyon for millennia, but -- until now -- geologists had not named it or studied it in detail.

