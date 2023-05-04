The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

AI could run a million microbial experiments per year

Automation uncovers combinations of amino acids that feed two bacterial species and could tell us much more about the 90% of bacteria that humans have hardly studied. An artificial intelligence system enables robots to conduct autonomous scientific experiments -- as many as 10,000 per day -- potentially driving a drastic leap forward in the pace of discovery in areas from medicine to agriculture to environmental science.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230504155641.htm

