Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 14:17 Hits: 3

Scientists have used sub-surface imaging and aerial surveys to see through floodplains in the Red Lily Lagoon area of West Arnhem Land in Australia. These ground-breaking methods showed how this important landscape in the Northern Territory was altered as sea levels rose about 8,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230505101703.htm