'Devastating' fungal infections wiping out crops and threatening global food security, experts warn

Worldwide, growers lose between 10 and 23 per cent of their crops to fungal infection each year, despite widespread use of antifungals. An additional 10-20 per cent is lost post harvest. In a commentary in Nature, academics predict those figures will worsen as global warming means fungal infections are steadily moving polewards, meaning more countries are likely to see a higher prevalence of fungal infections damaging harvests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230503121323.htm

