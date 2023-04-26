The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A healthy but depleted herd: Predators decrease prey disease levels but also population size

Nature documentaries will tell you that lions, cheetahs, wolves and other top predators target the weakest or slowest animals and that this culling benefits prey herds, whether it's antelope in Africa or elk in Wyoming. This idea has been widely accepted by biologists for many years and was formalized in 2003 as the healthy herds hypothesis. It proposes that predators can help prey populations by picking off the sick and injured and leaving healthy, strong animals to reproduce.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230426104006.htm

