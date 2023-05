Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 15:52 Hits: 9

The California Air Resources Board passed a rule to cut down on greenhouse gas and smog emissions from diesel trains. Some champion the rule, but others say the requirements are too steep for an industry that already helps the state and nation emit less.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0428/Is-there-a-clear-track-to-zero-emissions-California-tackles-trains?icid=rss