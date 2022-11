Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 17:27 Hits: 5

This seasonal Spam includes additional "fig and orange flavors, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, ginger and all spice." As ever, it is shelf stable in case of the apocalypse.

(Image credit: Hormel Foods LLC/The SPAMĀ® Brand)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/21/1138270381/spam-figgy-pudding-why