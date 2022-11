Articles

Turkey and cranberries were linked in print for the first time in a 1796 cookbook. Not long after, (give or take 180+ years), Susan Stamberg began sharing her family's cranberry relish recipe on NPR.

(Image credit: Library of Congress)

