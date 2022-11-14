Injured and Invisible: Our Methodology

Category: Food Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

Civil Eats began researching injuries and fatality rates among animal agriculture workers in January 2022 to understand how increasingly automated and crowded feeding operations for cows, hogs, poultry, and cattle were affecting worker safety.

Reporters began by examining fatality and severe injury data from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the agency charged with monitoring and regulating workplaces. They searched each dataset using the North American Industry Classification System codes, or NAICS codes, for the industries in which animal agriculture operations are concentrated. They then compared OSHA’s recorded fatalities with U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) fatality numbers for the same industries, using the same NAICS codes.

While federal OSHA records showed 149 animal-agriculture worker fatalities in the decade between 2011 and 2020, BLS data revealed 1,006 deaths related to animal agriculture workers in those years. This gap accounts for the series’ conclusion that 85 percent of animal agriculture deaths were not reported to OSHA during that time.

There are significant differences in the methodologies BLS and OSHA use to collect agriculture-related deaths. Because BLS gathers data for statistical rather than regulatory purposes and is not subject to the small-farm exemption that limits OSHA’s response to farm fatalities, BLS’s data defines both “worker” and work-related incidents more broadly. The BLS fatality data thus includes deaths of non-employees like family members, contract workers, and volunteers, for example, and it contains information from all states and territories, not just the larger operations under OSHA’s jurisdiction.

In the course of this research, reporters learned that OSHA’s data is not nationally comprehensive because the agency lacks the staff to clean and load state-level data in its database, meaning it often omits incidents to which state-level OSHA agencies may have responded using state funds. For those reasons, it was impossible to conclude how many worker deaths OSHA’s limited authority obscured, a fact noted in the text.

A reporter next examined the bounds of OSHA’s authority to try to understand how many workers in the animal agriculture industry do have oversight and protection.

To calculate the percentage of animal-ag operations that fall outside the federal agency’s jurisdiction, Civil Eats contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). According to the NASS, 1,075,130 U.S. farms specialize in livestock production. Of those farms, 234,991 hire workers—and 224,592 hire fewer than 10. (Because the OSHA appropriations rider exempts farms with 10 or fewer workers, rather than fewer than 10, the category NASS uses differs slightly.)

Given that 224,592 is 95.57 percent of 234,991, we concluded that about 96 percent of the livestock and poultry operations that hire workers in the U.S. employ fewer than 10 and are therefore not subject to OSHA oversight.

In further assessing OSHA’s limitations, reporters contacted state-level OSHA agencies to research which state OSHA programs allowed inspectors to investigate fatalities and injuries on small farms. Reporters found that 13 of the 22 states and territories with State Plan OSHAs do not abide by the small-farm exemption and can inspect farms with 10 or fewer non-family employees.

In further examining these acute injuries and fatalities, as well as long-term illness among animal-agriculture workers, reporters relied on information alerts from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and expert research in addition to the numerous interviews and references cited in the text. While examining the long-term health of workers, they also referenced an extensive web of science studying respiratory health, chemical exposure, exposure to microorganisms, fatal injuries associated with manure pits, and health trends in communities surrounding concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

These—and additional market reports and industry research examining consolidation trends, financial risks and policies, and the changing size and location of dairy farms—were too numerous to cite. In examining biogas incentives, reporters also researched media reports of farm deaths related to manure pits.

