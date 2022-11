Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 05:00 Hits: 1

Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida is voluntarily recalling 540 cases of Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/seven-seas-international-usa-llc-voluntarily-recalls-giant-food-private-label-wild-caught-alaskan